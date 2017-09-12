We are here for you
The State of Texas will work by your side for as long as it takes to help you rebuild critical public infrastructure in your community — roads, bridges, schools and other public facilities — damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey or the flooding that followed.
Through this site for officials from the impacted communities, and along with our response team located in your county, we will:
- Provide you with current, reliable information.
- Help you navigate state and federal resources.
- Give you access to the expertise of our state agencies.
Together, we will rebuild the Gulf Coast region.
Brick by brick. Structure by structure. Community by community. Even stronger than before.
Because we are Texas.
God bless you all.
Gov. Greg Abbott Commissioner John Sharp
Assistance for Individuals
Thank you for your interest in the Governor’s Commission to Rebuild Texas. Through this website, we provide resources and information to local entities and officials relating to the repair, restoration, and reconstruction of public facilities and infrastructure damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. If you are in need of individual assistance, please visit disasterassistance.gov. For other questions and information, visit gov.texas.gov/hurricane.
STAY INFORMED
For help avoiding and reporting scams and price gouging, as well as tips for charitable giving, please visit the Texas Attorney General’s website. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also maintains a list with updates regarding specific rumors and scams.
